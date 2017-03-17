Dozen people die in Peru after massive flooding and mudslides hit the country

Lima, March17:A dozen people in Peru have died in the last three days as a result of dangerous flooding and mudslides that are now threatening the capital.

Unusually heavy rains have ravaged Peru’s mostly-desert climate this year, killing 62 people and destroying 12,000 homes. Authorities said on Thursday they expect the intense rains caused by the warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean to continue another two weeks.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has for now ruled out declaring a state of emergency and said late on Wednesday that authorities are prepared to provide shelter and relief to those left homeless.

But schools nationwide are suspending classes and in Lima the swelling of the Huaycoloro River swept away two trucks and is threatening to destroy a bridge

Muddy water spilled onto streets and into homes in a new round of unusually heavy rains that has killed at least a dozen people in Peru and now threatens flooding in the capital.

The intense rains and mudslides over the past three days have wrought havoc around the Andean nation and caught residents in Lima, a desert city of 10 million where it almost never rains, by surprise.