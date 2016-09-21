Dozens of air strikes in Syria’s Aleppo

ALEPPO (SYRIA) SEP 21 : Dozens of airstrikes battered Aleppo and its outskirts overnight, AFP’s correspondent in the battleground northern Syrian city said Wednesday.

More than 100 explosions were heard between midnight and the early hours of Tuesday as warplanes flew overheard.

The barrage of strikes quieted after rain broke over the city around dawn.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the raids or how many casualties they had caused. Both Syrian military aircraft and allied Russian warplanes are known to be operating in the area.

In the eastern rebel-held district of Sukkari, Abu Ahmad cleared rubble and glass from his doorstep after bombardment demolished the six-storey building next door, killing his neighbours.

“There was no one in the building except for two brothers. Both of their families have been outside of the city for the past two weeks,” Abu Ahmad said.

“I was visiting and drinking tea with them an hour before the raid. One of them was advising me to move from the fourth floor of my building to a lower floor because the bombardment had started again.”

“Just an hour after I left, a missile destroyed their whole building and they both died under the rubble,” Abu Ahmad said.

Bombing raids resumed over Aleppo on Sunday, a day before the Syrian military announced the end of a week-long freeze on fighting.

The ceasefire was part of a US-Russia deal to halt fighting across Syria and bring in humanitarian aid to desperate civilians, especially in divided Aleppo.

Syrian state media reported Wednesday that the city’s government-held west had also come under rebel bombardment.

According to state news agency SANA, two people were killed and seven wounded by “shells fired by terrorist groups on the Salahedin neighbourhood of Aleppo.”

Fierce clashes also rocked the southwestern edges of the city overnight, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based monitor said government forces seized a series of buildings there, and confirmed that dozens of raids hit the eastern half of the city.

More than 300,000 people have been killed since Syria’s war first broke out in March 2011.