Dr. Baiju, the Doctor who slipped into coma after tasting medicine 9 yrs ago passed away

Kochi, Sep 12: Dr P A Baiju of former medical officer of Government Ayurvedic Dispensary at Bison Valley who had been in a coma for nine years died on Monday.

He had collapsed after tasting the drug he prescribed for a female patient in the area in January 2007.

Idukki

The tragic incident occurred in January 2007 while Baiju was serving as the Medical Officer at the Government Ayurvedic Dispensary at Bison Valley indistrict.

He had prescribed a ‘kashaayam’ (Ayurvedic concoction) to a woman patient who approached him seeking treatment for some orthopaedic problem.

The woman, who consumed the diluted medicine purchased from a drug store, had fainted but survived.

The woman’s family and friends informed about this to the doctor. Baiju asked them to bring the medicine and to convince them that it is harmless, he consumed the medicine following which collapsed and slipped into comma.

Hoping that he would recover his poor parents took him to various medical facilities but failed.

His brother said a case is going on in a court in Idukkidistrict against the woman’s husband who was then charged with poisoning his wife’s medicine with a highly potent pesticide.

His body has been sent for autopsy at the Government Taluk Hospital, Muvattupuzha.