Dr Madhu Chitkara recognised as Visionary eduLEADER of India.

Chandigarh/Punjab, Dec 14: Chitkara University Vice-Chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara has been recognised as a Visionary eduLEADER of India by Former President Pranab Mukherjee during the ReTHINK INDIA Fifth Estate Summit 2017 at Civil Services Officers’ Institute (CSOI), New Delhi on December 11.

The role and importance of the academia in India’s ascendance on the global forefront is an accepted reality. Visionary eduLEADERS recognised, those who are optimistic about the future with a focus on the best, thereby, leveraging their unique strengths. These leaders aim to raise the bar by setting higher milestones year on year and march towards making tomorrow better than today.

ReTHINK INDIA was focussed on creating an Honor Roll Call of Visionary eduLEADERS for the Year 2017. It has invited some of India’s finest and fiercest academicians across the board to enlighten the nation more about their openness, imagination, persistence and conviction in their emergence as a visionary eduLEADER of India who made it to the Honor Roll Call of 2017.

The Honor roll call was announced by Mukherjee during The Fifth Estate Summit of National Convention of eduLEADERS and eduPRENEURS in Higher Education. eduLEADERS across various genres of institutions central universities, centrally funded technical institutions, state universities, state technical universities, private universities, deemed to be universities, state technical university affiliated colleges had their category of acknowledgement.

Speaking on occasion, Dr Madhu Chitkara said, “It’s a proud moment for all of us at Chitkara University to have made it to the Honor Call of Visionary eduLEADERS of India this year. It’s a great privilege to be listed among India’s finest and fiercest academicians. At Chitkara University, the focus on research and innovation puts us on the list of top academic organisations in the country. It’s a pleasure to get this recognition from the legendary former president Pranab Mukherjee.”

The citation read thus: “This is to recognize Dr. Madhu Chitkara as a VISIONARY EDUPRENEUR OF INDIA for envisioning and eventually creating a flat university structure of utmost three hops whereby everybody including Deans, Administrators, Teachers and Students are empowered with the right set of decision-making capabilities and for incorporating the essential ingredients of parenting into the framework of institutional governance to accentuate a tightly coupled campus community striving for all round excellence on this 11th Day of December 2017 at Civil Services Officers Institute, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi in the esteemed presence of Sri Pranab Mukherjee, the education president of India during National Convention of eduLEADERS and eduPRENEURS in HIGHER EDUCATION.” (ANI-Businesswire India)