Dr Manmohan Singh’s Tit-for-Tat reply ti Sri Sri Ravishankar over beef ban.

New Delhi, May 27: A study published by US researchers suggests that cow slaughter may indeed help mitigate global warming. The study details are given like this. A team of researchers from four American universities report that “eating beans instead of beef would sharply reduce greenhouse gasses (GHG)” responsible for climate change. The team, headed by Helen Harwatt of California’s Loma Linda University (LLU) concluded that “if Americans would eat beans instead of beef, the US would immediately realise approximately 50 to 75 percent of its GHG reduction targets for the year 2020” without imposing any new standards on automobiles or manufacturing.

As a response to this study, Sri Sri Ravishankar has tweeted that “Beef ban will reduce greenhouse gases by 50-75% say, American researchers.”

For this tweet, the Former Prime Minister of India has responded in a tit-for-tat way.

Dr Manmohan Singh tweeted that, “if people stop eating vegetables, there will be more greenery, says European Researchers. Let’s stop eating vegetables.”