Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in Andhra Pradesh ‘s Srikakulam Plant has got approval by the US FDA

Srikakulam, June17:Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has informed that the audit of its Formulations Srikakulam Plant (SEZ) Unit I, Andhra Pradesh has been completed by the US FDA on Friday. The company has been issued a Form 483 with one observation.

The company made the announcement after the market hours on Friday.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories closed at Rs 2677.10 per share on the BSE. It hit a high of Rs 2420 and a low of Rs 2632 during Friday’s trading session.

The stock has underperformed both BSE Sensex and BSE Healthcare over a period of one year. Its closest peers include Lupin and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is a pharmaceutical company that is engaged in providing medicines. The company operates in three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.