Drake and Rihanna turn up the heat with their sizzling chemistry on-stage during LA stop of Summer Sixteen tour

WashingtonD.C., September 12: Drake and Rihanna just got fans go gaga over their sizzling chemistry on-stage during the L.A. stop of Drake’s Summer Sixteen tour.

According to an Us Magazine report, the 29-year-old rapper called her “incredible, beautiful [and] talented,” and told the cheering crowd, “I pray that you find somebody that holds you down like this woman right here.”

The two while indulging into some PDA looked madly and deeply in love.

Earlier it was reported that the two who have been into an off-on relation since 2009, have decided to take their relationship to the next level.

“They’re together and he loves her,” an insider told.

At the MTV VMAs this year also, ‘One Dance’ hit-maker applauded his lady love while presenting her with the MTV Video Vanguard Award.

In the past too, the couple have been spotted doing PDA several times, recently the two stamped it when both got a similar shark tatoo.

The rapper also announced that Rihannais “someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old.