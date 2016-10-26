When Dream Girl Hema Malini mesmerised Lalu & Co

Patna, Oct 26: Leaders cutting across party lines flocked to the Shri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna on Tuesday to watch BJP parliamentarian Hema Malini’s ballet ‘Draupadi’.

In the frontline were Lalu Prasad, his two sons — deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and health minister Tej Pratap Yadav — former JD(U) MP Shivanand Tiwary, Patna Sahib MP Shatrughan Sinha and BJP MLA Nitin Navin.

There was a tinge of history at the event. When he first came to power in 2000, Lalu Prasad said: “I will turn Bihar roads as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks.” The former Bollywood star had then brushed aside the comment with grace.

On Tuesday, Prasad said he named one of his daughters Hema. “Perhaps Hema Malini may not be aware of this.

BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha took a dig at Lalu’s son Tejaswi and said, “So far, only 50,000 proposals for marriage have come for him on WhatsApp… I feel he will receive five lakh marriage proposals in no time”.

Tejaswi, the deputy chief minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government, was recently the talk of the town for getting 44,000 proposals for marriage on WhatsApp. The minister had provided his number to receive citizens’ complaint on bad roads.