‘Dream girl’ in slumber as her constituency Mathura burns

New Delhi, June 3 : At a time when an environment of unrest has engulfed the holy city of Mathura, actor-politician Hema Malini, who represents this constituency in the Lok Sabha, is unaware of the dreadful event, which has sent shock waves across the country, as she is busy shooting for her upcoming film.

Embarrassing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has trained guns at Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party Government after the unfortunate incident in Mathura, Malini in a series of tweets today shared the location of the shoot of her upcoming flick and her pleasant boat ride.

“I was pleasantly surprised to see a vast change ths time thks to Shri Gopal Shetty. The pathways leading to the boat in Versova are smooth,” Mailini tweeted.

“The journey to Madh Island used to be tedious those days.It used to be a 2 hr journey by road or by ferry the approach to which was horrible,” she said.

“Shooting at Madh island for Ek Thi Rani-a film based on the life of HH Vijaya Raje Scindia revived after many years.I play the title role,” she tweeted.

“Hoping for an early release of this film,” she said.

Realising that she had committed a blunder, Malini, however, soon withdrew her tweet and expressed grief over the loss of lives.

“I just came bk frm Mathura & got the news of the violence tht has taken place there in which policemen have lost their lives,” Malini tweeted.

“So so upset by ths news frm a place which is so dear to me Will go there again if my presence is required. My heart goes out to the bereaved,” she said.

Meanwhile, the death toll in yesterday’s Mathura clash has risen to 22. Those killed includeMathura Superintendent of Police (City) Mukul Dwivedi, Farah Police Station SHO Santosh Yadav and 20 protesters. More than 40 people have been injured in the incident.

The clashes between police and protesters broke out when the men in uniform launched a drive to clear encroachment in Jawahar Bagh area of the city.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has ordered an inquiry into the incident and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 20 lakh to the family of deceased policemen.

The authorities have cleared the area and a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits.