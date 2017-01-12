Dreamt of exploring India, honoured to be in India for first time: Vin Diesel.

Mumbai, January 12: Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, who got a ‘desi’ welcome in India on Thursday morning, says he dreamt of exploring the country and is glad that his dream has finally come true.

Diesel, along with his “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” co-star Deepika Padukone and director D.J. Caruso, was welcomed with dhol, ‘tutari’ and ’tilak’. They arrived to a typical desi fanfare of women dressed in traditional Marathi nauvari (nine-yard) saris and yellow turbans.

Taking time out from his packed schedule, Diesel took to Instagram to express his views.

He posted: “So honoured to be here in India for the first time. The xXx Global tour has been great and now I and Deepika Padukone are going to share this film with her country today. As a child, I always dreamed of visiting India… Thank you Paramount for making this dream come true. Xander.”

Diesel’s two-day India trip has a lot of things planned. He is promoting “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”, which is releasing in India on Friday — before anywhere else in the world.

The actors, along with other members of the film’s cast and crew, have been on an extensive worldwide promotional spree to promote the film. They visited London and Mexico before coming to India.

The movie is a new instalment in the “xXX” series after the 2002 film “xXx” and the 2005 entertainer “xXx: State of the Union”. It also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.

IANS