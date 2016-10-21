Dress code menace:Kerala medical college issues dress code restriction to girls not to wear jeans, leggings,‘noisy ornaments’

Thiruvananthapuram,Oct21:The Government Medical College in state capital Thiruvananthapuram has come under flak for issuing a dress code for girls prohibiting them from wearing jeans, leggings or ‘noisy ornaments’. In a circular issued on Thursday, the vice principal of the college has stated a set of rules in regards to the MBBS course to ensure regular attendance and the final internal marks.

The circular, at the bottom, points out ‘do’s’ and ‘dont’s’ for both boys and girls, asking them to be dressed formally. While the boys have been ordered to maintain a ‘neat and clean dress and appearance with formal dress and shoes’, the women have been asked to wear formals which specifically mean ‘churidar or saree’ and that their hair must be ‘put up’. The circular also prohibits female students from wearing ‘jeans, leggings or noisy ornaments.’

This is not the first instance of the ‘dress code’ menace having hit educational institutions in the state. A college in Kozhikode had banned girls from wearing jeans on campus earlier this year.

Female students, especially in the medical and engineering courses, have complained that it becomes a herculean task to manoeuvre themselves while clad in a saree or worrying about dupattas, especially during exams or in practicals where ease of movement is important.