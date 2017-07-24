DRI arrested a trader with Rs 59 lakh unaccounted cash in Pydhonie

DRI arrested a trader with Rs 59 lakh unaccounted cash in Pydhonie

New Delhi,July24:The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday night arrested a trader with Rs 59 lakh unaccounted cash in Pydhonie. Acting on a tip off, the DRI raided an office in Pydhonie on Saturday night and arrested 36-year-old Amar Hussain Ansari, who lives in Nagpada’s Madanpura locality.
The DRI said that Ansari claimed he had stored the money for official use but did not have any receipts or documents to prove ownership. A source said the agency initially suspected that the notes were counterfeit but tests revealed that they were genuine. Ansari was produced in court on Sunday and remanded to the DRI’s custody for 14 days.

