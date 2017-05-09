Drink tequila capable of improving absorption of calcium and magnesium for good bone health.

London/UK, May 9: Love tequila? You might just have got another solid reason to drink up!

As reported by Science Daily, a researcher from Mexico has found that the plant used to make tequila contains substances capable of improving absorption of calcium and magnesium.

Both minerals essentials to maintaining bone health.

In the review, which was led by the Center for Research and Advanced Studies in Mexico, mice who ingested fructans from blue agave delivered almost 50 for every penny more osteocalcin – a protein that demonstrates the creation of new bone – than mice who did not.

Also, the breadth of their bones turned out to be higher following two months of ingestion.

Extend pioneer Dr Mercedes Lopez says these impacts are down to a communication between the fructans and microorganisms in the digestive organs which permit sugar atoms to catch supplements and help transport them to bone cells.

“The utilisation of fructans contained in the agave, in a joint effort with satisfactory intestinal microbiota, advances the development of new bone, even with the nearness of osteoporosis,” Lopez clarifies.

All things considered, the outcomes give the likelihood of building up an option treatment for osteoporosis, an infection that is said to influence 200 million individuals around the world.

This isn’t the first run through tequila has been hailed for its medical advantages either.

Besides its capability to treat osteoporosis, Elite Daily says that it can likewise help bring down glucose, help weight reduction and even battle cholesterol.

(ANI)