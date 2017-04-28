Drinking plenty of fluids help preggers overcome discmforts in summer

New Delhi, April 28: Body temperature of preggers always remains a bit higher than normal, so added external heat obviously makes her feel uncomfortable.

The heat within, due to bumping, and heat without, spells a double whammy on the mother to be.

According to Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, gynaecologist and obstetrician, Nurture IVF Centre, “It is really challenging for them to beat the pregnancy heat for bundles of joy. Pregnant body temperature is already a bit higher than normal, so extra heat from outside is bound to make the pregnant ladies’ life more miserable”.

“Dehydration may occur with symptoms like thirst, dry mouth, loss of appetite, skin flushing, chills and fatigue. If condition gets serious, the body goes into shock. More sweating means more risk of dehydration,” added Dr Archana.

To avert the crisis, drinking plenty of fluids is advised. As the body loses electrolytes from perspiration, muscles begin to cramp. Pregnant woman should take the cramps as a sign of need to cool down.

If heat cramps go ignored, they may lead to heat exhaustion, a potentially life-threatening condition for both mother and baby. Symptoms are similar to heat stroke: headache, dizziness, and a fast and weak pulse.

Heat rash is another problem that a pregnant lady may face. Pregnant women who suffer from heat rash should wear breathable fabrics so to avert sweating. Edema can be worse in summer, adversely causing your calves, ankles, and feet.

Lie down for 30 to 60 minutes a day, either at the end of the workday or during lunch. Keep your legs up whenever you can, even in the office. Wear comfortable shoes and, if possible, wear one pair of shoes that are a half size larger than your normal size. (ANI)