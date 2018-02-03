Drive-by shootings in a Italian town, black immigrants targeted

Italy: At least six  people were injured in a series of drive-by shootings in a Italian town.  All of those injured in the shooting in Macerata are foreigners, according to reports from local media.

Police said that one man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The office of the town’s mayor warned people in a tweet to stay indoors because of the incident.


The shootings were reported in different parts of Macerata, including near the town’s train station.

The car was a black Alfa Romeo and it is not clear as how many people were inside it.

Some said that all those targeted were foreigners and local reports said the victims were black immigrants.

Gunfire was heard in the Via Spalato and Via dei Velini parts of town, two key areas in an investigation into the murder of an 18-year-old girl whose body was found last Wednesday

