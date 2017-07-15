Driver of PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir arrested in relation to the terror attack on Amarnath yatris

Srinagar,Jluy15:The Jammu and Kashmir Police has detained the driver of PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir in relation to the terror attack on Amarnath yatris in Anantnag on Monday, reported news agency ANI. Mir’s driver was detained for questioning by the police.

The driver, identified as Touseef Ahmad, is believed to have links with the terrorists involved in the attack. The report also states that the driver was deputed to Mir’s duty seven months ago.

A six-member special investigation team was constituted by J&K police to probe into the attack. The bus was attacked by terrorists at around 8:00 pm on Monday near Betangoo area. Seven persons, including five women, were killed in the attack.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had rushed to the hospital in Anantnag where 15 of those injured were being treated. The attack was condemned by political leaders from across the party including PM Narendra Modi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi among others.

Monday’s attack was the first major incident on Amarnath yatra since 2000. Reportedly, the security agencies were already warned about the terrorists’ plan to attack the yatris. Initial investigation has suggested that there were serious security lapses as the bus was not registered with Amarnath shrine board and was travelling on the road after the permissible time limit.