Driver threatening to throw me out,’ Delhi Journalist tweets Uber during ‘hellish’ cab ride

NewDelhi,Sept9:A journalist’s harrowing experience during an Uber ride in Delhi underscores the immediate need for better safety for women commuters in a city that has a national record for high crime rate. In a series of tweets, Preetha Banerjee detailed her horrific experience on Thursday when she decided to take an Uber cab. It all started when she asked the driver to crank up the AC, an innocuous enough request.

But the driver’s response jolted Banerjee.

At around 5:30 pm yesterday, Preetha was on her way back home when she called for an Uber pool, an economic service that allows the commuter to share the cab with other passengers.

When she asked her cab driver to increase the temperature of the AC, her driver snapped at her, telling her that it’s his car and he will decide how cold it gets in it.

.@Uber_India Your driver Kunwar driving Maruti Swift Dzire DL1Z7123 just threatened to throw me out of the car (1/3) — Preetha Banerjee (@PreethaBanerjee) September 8, 2016

.@Uber_India my only fault was that I asked to switch the AC to a stronger mode because it was not cooling at all. — Preetha Banerjee (@PreethaBanerjee) September 8, 2016

.@Uber_India I am a girl travelling alone and he clearly has a distemper and I am feeling scared. Anyway to ensure I reach home safely? — Preetha Banerjee (@PreethaBanerjee) September 8, 2016

Uber responded and tried to help her:

.@Uber_India The driver tried to take advantage of the fact that even if I get off because he’s insulting me, the fare will be charged. — Preetha Banerjee (@PreethaBanerjee) September 8, 2016

While she was tweeting at Uber and narrating her experience, her cab driver started cancelling the other pool alerts coming in.

.@Uber_India thanks. Also, I’m Uber pooling and he cancelled all other pool alerts coming to his phone, making it more unsafe! — Preetha Banerjee (@PreethaBanerjee) September 8, 2016

The driver almost crashed into a bus. At this point, Preetha just wanted her ‘hell ride’ to end.

.@Uber_India he almost crashed into a bus! Will this hell-ride ever end? He didn’t even use navigation & hence I’ll be dropped off a km away — Preetha Banerjee (@PreethaBanerjee) September 8, 2016

.@Uber_India thanks for your cooperation. Being an Uber-loyalist, this incident made me consider @Olacabs. I might hold that thought. — Preetha Banerjee (@PreethaBanerjee) September 8, 2016

Eventually, she stopped the cab a kilometre away from her home. However, the driver kept waiting there. “I see he has not left yet. I smell vengeance. Still scared,” she tweeted.

.@Uber_India Just got off. A km away from my house on purpose. I see he has not left yet. I smell vengeance. Still scared. — Preetha Banerjee (@PreethaBanerjee) September 8, 2016

Later, she tweeted saying she is safe. Meanwhile, Uber said that they are taking strict action against the driver.

Recently, an expatriate working in Mumbai was molested by an Uber driver while taking a trip from Pali Hill in Bandra to Andheri. Later, the Mumbai police arrested him.

On its official blog, Uber has guidelines on safety.

“Once your driver has picked you up, share your ETA with your friends and family so they can follow your route and know when to expect you,” the blog advices.

It’s important to note that Uber India has this advice for commuters who find themselves in similar situations.