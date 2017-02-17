Drivers on strike: Ola and Uber taxis not availabe till Tuesday.

Bengaluru, Feb 17: App-based taxi service providers Ola and Uber will remain off roads till Tuesday following a decision taken by the taxi drivers associated with them to protest the low pay.

The cab drivers, who staged a protest on Thursday protesting against Ola and Uber’s plan to stop incentives and fix charges based on government rates, besides removing attachment clause, among others took the decision not to ply the vehicles till Tuesday in the city.

Tanveer Pasha, president of Ola, TaxiForSure and Uber (OTU) Drivers’ and Owners’ Union, said that the drivers have decided not to ply taxis in the city until their problem is resolved.

It is gathered that though the cab drivers sat on a day-long protest opposite Ola head office, no official came to speak to them. It was only when police intervened when things went out of control that an official said that their seniors are in Delhi and would return on Tuesday

The decision to remain off roads however will definitely inconvenience scores of commuters who have come to depend on booking a cab at the ease of their fingers.