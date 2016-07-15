While Driving on Indian Highways Be Careful of Wild Animals Lurking Nearby, Save Animals

In the eternal conflict between man and nature, man wins. Forests are cut down; concrete civilization spreads its tentacles. Consequently wild fauna are compelled to quit their natural habitat and venture close to human settlements. In the 20th century mechanization and automation came to Europe and the US.

The fallout was, many wild creatures would get killed when hit by speeding cars and trucks. This helped to coin a new word – Roadkill, i.e animal or animals that have been struck and killed by motor vehicles on highways. Gradually, this phenomenon became rampant in Australia.

In Europe and North America all varieties of antelope get commonly involved in highway mishaps, whereas people down under need to steer clear of bulls and kangaroos. A wildlife authority had aptly remarked “Insulated industrialized culture keeps us disconnected from life beyond our windshields.

Driving mindlessly without paying attention to the movements of others in the vehicle’s path, driving at speeds that don’t allow stopping, and distractions contribute to the death toll.” India is no different. Development of roads and highways drastically alters the habitat, population and movement of wildlife ultimately leading to a high degree of mortality. Lack of prey forces large carnivores towards cities. On Indian highways speeding vehicles run over Chital(deer), mice, foxes, Indian civets, black-naped hare, mouse deer and some of the big cats.

An important example is Karnataka’s Bandipur National Park famous for its wildlife. Two national highways (NH-67) and (NH-212) pass through the park. Speeding vehicles have killed many wild animals including Tiger, Leopard, Elephant calf, Indian Civet and deer.

Mohammed R Saleem, president of Environment Conservation Group, a Coimbatore-based NGO, says, two sanctuaries in Western Tamil Nadu- Sathyamangalam and Mettupalayam are vulnerable spots for road kills. The Karnataka-Tamil Nadu inter-state highway passes through these forests.

Small mammals e.g palm civets, jungle cats, amphibians and reptiles, leopards and spotted deer – crossing the road in search of food, water and mate- fall victim to speeding vehicles. Eminent ornithologist and wildlife expert Kiran Prajapati conducted a study on the 24-km Motera-Ahmedabad-Kalol expressway, and the 20km Motera-Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar highway. He discovered that 90 mammals, 83 birds and 35 reptiles were killed on these stretches between January and December 2013. Surprisingly most of the casualties were endangered species e.g the Indian star tortoise, the Brahminy blind snake, and the Indian hedgehog.

India lags behind other countries in terms of safety measures for wildlife. Lately an image of a bridge constructed across a highway in The Netherlands to facilitate safe crossing of wildlife created quite a stir in social media. The caption says that the country has 600 such bridges.

In India numerous highways pass through national parks and wildlife sanctuaries but unfortunately such facilities are missing, Mohd Saleem adds “Road kills of wild animals is increasing in the recent times and this is an issue that’s less addressed even by conservationists.” The time is now.

Conservationists, wildlife experts, animal welfare organizations and most importantly the government needs to join hands to prevent road kills. The clock is ticking away and unless something is done on war footing. wildlife will vanish from India’s jungles.