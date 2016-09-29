Driving licences application to made online from Oct 1 in UttarPradesh

LUCKNOW,Sept29:: Driving licenses application in Uttar Pradesh would be made online from October 1, an authority said today.While in Lucknow, the online procedure is the main alternative, for the other 74 regions the manual procedure may proceed for quite a while.

All Regional Transport Office’s (RTO) were requested that consent to the new framework without come up short, by the vehicle official.This move is gone for lessening join in the authorizing procedure.

In a roundabout to all RTO’s, Transport Commissioner K Ravindra Naik solicited authorities from Unnao, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Sitapur, Kanpur provincial, Etawah, Farukkhabad, Kannauj, Banda, Manure, Firozabad, Badayun, Etah, Rampur and Shahjahanpur to meet the October 1 due date for the online enrollment process.

Regions like Lucknow, Faizabad, Basti, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Agra, Jhansi, Saharanpur, Meerut, Noida, Moradabad, Bareilly and Aligarh are as of now on the web.