Drone strike kills ISIS ‘recruit’ from Kerala

Kasargod, Feb 27: A Man from Kerala, among the 21 people who allegedly joined Islamic State in Afghanistan, has been killed in a drone attack, according to family sources.

Hafeezuddin T K, who was among the 17 persons from Kasaragod district, Kerala suspected to have joined the Islamic State (IS) in June last.

Hafeezuddin’s mother Khadeeja, and BCA Rahman, a close relative of the youth, both residents of the coastal hamlets of Padanna near Cheruvathur, recieved a Telegram app message says that Hafeezuddin was killed on Saturday and that his mortal remains were buried later in the day.

While there was no confirmation of the whereabouts of Hafeezuddin, a National Investigation Agency charge sheet had alleged that the group had been located in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

The message, allegedly the same sent by Ashfak Majeed (25), also a native of the same locality, reached Hafeezuddin’s mother at 7 am yesterday and Rahman one-and-a-half hours later, P.V. Muhammed Aslam, Padanna grama panchayat welfare standing committee chairman, who resides in the neighbourhood, told India Live Today.

“Alhamdullilah. Kabar adakki (Praise be to God, he has attained martyrdom). We are waiting for our turn… in Sha Allah (Inshallah),”

“Verily, Allah has purchased of the believers their lives and their properties: for the price theirs shall be the paradise. They fight in Allahs’ cause so they kill (others) and are killed. It is a promise in truth which is binding on Him I th Turrat (Torah) and the Injeel (Gospel) and the Quran. And who is truer to his convenient than alla (Allah)… rejoice in the bargain which you have concluded. That is the supreme success. Tauba 11,” Says the message sent by Ashfak, who till recently used to share information with the youth’s family.

Abdul Hakeem the father of Hafeezuddin, away in Abu Dhabi, has left for home to be with his wife and daughter. He had been a slim hope of their son remaining safe and returning home some day.

The Central agencies or the Kerala police has not confirmed the development yet.

The police are currently investigating the disappearance of persons from Padanna and Thrikkarippur in Kasargod areas based on complaints filed by 7 relatives of the 15 missing persons, including four women and three children.

The woman, identified as Yasmin Mohmmed, was arrested along with her four-year-old son from New Delhi last month. She had confessed to have maintained her links ties with the elusive Rasheed even after he went missing under mysterious circumstances.