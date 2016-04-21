Drought-affected people get temporary jobs in Thane

Mumbai, April 21: Thane is not only providing refuge to drought-affected families from across the state, but also an opportunity for them to earn their livelihood. On Wednesday Thane’s guardian minister Eknath Shinde along with various government officials came together to offer work to around 500 people residing at Wagle Estate.

Drought forced these people from Nanded and Latur to seek refuge in Mumbai and Thane. Over 150 people, who were seen spending days on the roads of Ghatkopar in Mumbai, were later given refuge at a camp established on April 13 at MIDC ground by Shinde.

After providing food and shelter, the Thane administration has now taken up the responsibility to ensure that these people also get temporary employment. As such Shinde spoke to PWD (public works department), TMC (Thane municipal corporation) and other government bodies to ensure that these farmers get some temporary jobs.

“These farmers and labourers are hardworking people and do not want to sit and be fed by others. Hence, they appealed to Shinde if they can get some temporary jobs,” said an official from Shinde’s office, adding, “They would also have some money at hand when they return to their home towns.”

Following their plea, Shinde spoke to various offices and it was decided that these people will be given jobs at PWD office at Bara Bangla, Sessions Court, Waiting Rooms, Thane mental hospital, among others. Their work assignments began from Wednesday. They were divided in groups and were given work like tree plantation, house-keeping of government offices, cleaning of public areas and other odd jobs.

Men will be paid Rs400 while women will be given Rs300 as daily wages. “These people will be given work on contract basis and within the city limits so that they do not have to spend time and money in commuting,” said the officer.