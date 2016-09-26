Drunk woman falls to death from roof of apartment building in Manhattan

NewYork,Sept26:A young woman has died after she fell from the roof of her apartment building in Manhattan after she was ‘dangling her legs over the edge’.

Police say the woman, a 27-year-old, was drunk and half-naked when she was sitting on the ledge of her five-story building at 449 W 37th Street near 10th Avenue about 8.30am on Sunday.

The woman was named by the New York Post as Elena Gladkikh – an independent beauty consultant.

She got stuck between two buildings after falling, and was trapped until emergency services arrived to try to rescue her, a police spokesman said.

Gladkikh’s shattered husband said he is heartbroken at this ‘bad time’, and is contacting his wife’s family who live overseas, according to the New York Post.

Responders had to borrow a ladder from a worker in the area to reach the woman, and she was then rushed to Bellevue Hospital, the New York Daily News reports, where the 27-year-old later died.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family to raise money to help bring her body back to Russia to be buried.