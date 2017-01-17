Dry Bihar won’t renew licences of beer, IMFL units

Patna, Jan 17 (IANS) The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday decided not to renew the licences of beer and ENA (extra-neutral alcohol) manufacturing units and IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) bottling plants from April 1 this year, officials said.

This was a much-awaited decision since the state government enforced total prohibition on April 5, last year.

At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the proposal was formally approved. The meeting was held at Rajgir in Nalanda district, about 100 km from the state capital.

Brajesh Mehrotra, the Principal Secretary, Cabinet Coordination Department, said all the factories manufacturing beer and IMFL would be shut down from the next financial year.

However, six units manufacturing ethanol would continue to operate and the liquor units that faced closure would be permitted to manufacture non-alcoholic products instead.

According to officials, there are three beer factories, 12 IMFL factories and six factories manufacturing ethanol in Bihar.

–IANS

ik/nir/dg