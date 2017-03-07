DU professor GN Saibaba gets life sentence for Maoist links

New Delhi, March 07: Wheelchair-bound Delhi University professor G N Saibaba has been granted a life sentence in under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged Maoist links.

A Chhattisgarh court in it’s verdict also granted Life term for five others, who were convicted along with the professor.

While another convict Vijay Tirke gets 10 years in jail.

GN Saibaba, who was arrested by the Maharashtra police for alleged links with Maoists, was convicted by the Gadchiroli court this morning.

According to the report in Financial Express, Jawahar Lal Nehru University student Hem Mishra, former journalist Prashant Rahi were among those convicted.

Saibaba, an English professor of Ram Lal Anand College in New Delhi is disabled; earlier, he was lodged in Nagpur Central Jail for 14 months after that granted bail on medical grounds by the Bombay High Court in June 2016.

The Gadchiroli court in Nagpur announced the punishment at 3 pm today.

The Gadchiroli court found GN Saibaba and five others guilty of waging a war against India.

Saibaba was a professor at Delhi University’s Ram Lal Anand College.

Judge SS Shinde convicted the accused under sections 13, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the UAPA (Prevention) Act and 120 B of the IPC, said advocate Barun Kumar who represented all the six in the court along with advocate Surendra Gadling.

According to DNA, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Saibaba while citing that the Maharashtra government had been “extremely unfair” to him earlier this month.

As an English professor, Saibaba was suspended from Delhi University following his arrest by Maharashtra Police in 2014 for alleged Maoist links.

He requested his college to reinstate his services following which a one-member committee had decided to look into the issue.

While the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) was supporting the 90 percent disabled professor on the issue of reinstatement, a group of students led by members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had opposed it claiming the move will have a “bad influence” on students

Earlier, the College had asked Saibaba to not enter college without prior permission as it creates “law and order” problems.