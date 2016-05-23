DU professor Saibaba released from Hyderabad jail

Hyderabad, May 23: Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba was on Monday released from the Hyderabad Central Jail.

Upon release, Saibaba reached the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park opposite the state assembly and paid tributes.

He announced that he would henceforth lead a people’s movements in Telangana.

The immediate assignment he has taken up is to attend a tribal congregation at Warangal town in Telangana, about 120 km from here, on Tuesday (May 24) under the aegis of Telangana Democratic Forum (TDF), he said.

“The Telangana government is trying to put hurdles in the meeting of adivasis. It is undemocratic. I will attend the meeting,” he said.

Saibaba, a wheel-chair-bound teacher with 90 percent physical disability, was first arrested by Maharashtra Police in May 2014, on charges of having links with Maoists.

In April this year, he alleged that the government was trying to kill him by denying him medical assistance.

In April, the Supreme Court granted Saibaba bail on medical grounds and ordered his release.