DU student hangs herself in Delhi’s Roop Nagar over threats by her lover to leak their personal videos on social media

NEW DELHI,April13: A 21-year-old Delhi University student allegedly hanged herself at her residence in north Delhi’s Roop Nagar over repeated threats by her lover to leak their personal videos on social media.

The girl, a BCom student at the School of Open Learning, left behind a suicide note blaming her lover for her death, police said. Her family alleged that she had recently lodged a rape complaint at the Model Town police station but the cops failed to act swiftly on it. After the girl killed herself on Monday evening, police registered a case of abetment to suicide against the accused, identified as Ved Prakash, who hails from Patna. ” A team has been sent to arrest him,” said Jatin Narwal, deputy commissioner of police (north). Police said the girl’s family was in Madhya Pradesh.

She had come to Delhi for her studies and fell in love with fellow-student Prakash here. The two lived in the same locality and had planned to get married before things turned sour. “Probe revealed that the two were in a relationship for three years but their families did not approve of it. Prakash was forcing the girl to leave her family and come with him to Bihar, but she was unwilling,” a police officer said. According to the suicide note, Prakash was threatening to leak some of their personal videos if she did not leave her parents, police said.

Police said the note also mentions that when she asked Prakash to marry her, he left for his home in Bihar. “He allegedly started avoiding her calls and stopped meeting her. He then told her that if she wished to marry him, she would have to leave her family and studies and come to visit him. When she refused and went back to her parents’ house, he kept stalking her and threatened to tarnish her image by uploading their private pictures and videos online,” a police source said.

“The woman had registered a complaint under sections of rape on April 8 and a case was immediately registered. While we were enquiring into the matter, the girl took the extreme step,” said Milind Dumbere, deputy commissioner of police (northwest).