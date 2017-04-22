Dubai! an evergreen attraction of tourists.

Dubai/UAE, April 22: Dubai truly never stands still! With a destination offering that expands almost on a daily basis, there’s always something new to see or do – from a new hotel, restaurant or retail outlet, to a new museum, family attraction or adrenaline-packed activity.

Here’s a list of the latest openings in the city:

– EXPERIENCE

1. Etihad Museum: Immerse yourself into the history of the UAE at the Etihad Museum, which opened in January this year and features eight permanent pavilions that cover the key moments that led to the founding of the nation. The 2.5-hectare museum includes a documentary about the UAE’s past and an interactive map and timeline illustrating the area before the formation, the unification process, creation of the constitution, and subsequent declaration of the Union in 1971.

2. Aventura Parks: Monkeying around is fun for the entire family at Aventura Parks, a one-of-a-kind ropes treetop adventure featuring zip lines, horizontal and vertical climbing walls, and a rope course challenge. A must-try for adrenaline junkies is the ‘Tarzan swing’, a 25-metre wing that lets you fly through the trees.

3. THE VOID by Meraas: Step beyond the limits of reality into a rich, immersive experience that engages all your senses. THE VOID is Dubai’s newest 4D hyper-reality experience and combines a physical set with real-time interactive effects, allowing up to four participants to simultaneously search secret tunnels or fight demons, creating unforgettable experiences and memories.

– STAY

1. Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection: Visitors can now step into a South Pacific island paradise with an unforgettable stay at Lapita, located in the heart of Dubai Parks and Resorts, the city’s new family destination home to three amazing theme parks. The Polynesian-themed resort hotel, which opened at the beginning of the year, offers a luxurious, indulgent stay, while inspiring guests of all ages to discover Polynesian culture and heritage. All guests staying at Lapita resort also enjoy free fast-tracked entry to the theme parks located just a stone’s throw away.

2. Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai: A new addition to the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai opened in March, perfectly blending contemporary architectural design with breath-taking views of the Arabian Gulf. Featuring an array of stunning facilities, dining venues hosted by world-class chefs and a modern spa, this impressive resort is ideal for leisure, business or a combination of the two.

3. La Ville Hotel & Suites by Marriott City Walk, Dubai, Autograph Collection: Offering an elegant, cosmopolitan experience in the heart of the city, La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk Dubai, Autograph Collection opened earlier this year. Located at City Walk, a new urban living destination in Dubai, this five-star boutique hotel offers a unique and relaxed vibe, providing the ultimate space for unwinding or socialising in style.

4. The St. Regis Dubai, Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club: Located only 20 minutes from the heart of the city and designed around four polo fields, the legendary brand’s first ever equestrian-inspired resort officially opened its doors in March. The resort exudes sophistication amid the lush green landscape of the polo fields, complete with premium stabling and an academy for top quality horses – all with uncompromising luxury and unparalleled service.

5. Dukes Dubai: Situated on the Palm Jumeirah, Dukes Dubai is the sister hotel to award-winning Dukes London, encompassing the same understated sophistication, cosmopolitan luxury feel and unrivalled attention to detail. With spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf framed by the iconic Dubai Marina skyline, the hotel offers guests true British hospitality, all while soaking in the sun or enjoying any of the resort’s numerous leisure amenities.

6. JA Hatta Fort Hotel: Nestled in the majestic Hajar Mountains, just an hour’s drive from Dubai, is the charming, newly renovated JA Hatta Fort Hotel with its quaint chalet-style rooms, rock feature swimming pools and fine restaurants. Offering the ultimate in relaxation and seclusion, all rooms feature a private balcony or terrace, with guests having the option to participate in an array of activities including tennis, mini-golf or archery.

– DINE

1. Black Tap: Serving big burgers and monster milkshakes, popular NYC burger joint Black Tap opened in Dubai in February, to the delight of foodies across the city. Featuring 14 different kinds of burger with signature fries and milkshakes that are fully-constructed works of art, this is the place to be for that perfect Instagram shot.

2. Qasr Al Sultan: The magnificent doors of Qasr Al Sultan were thrown open in February, immersing visitors in an authentic Arabian experience in the lap of luxury. Enjoy a culinary experience fit for a Sultan with a plethora of live cooking stations, fresh food and the best ingredients, all coming together to create mouth-watering dishes from every corner of Arabia.

3. Flow: For a creative space or a stimulating conversation over coffee, head to Flow, a brand-new restaurant that opened in March at Jumeirah Emirates Towers. The menu offers small dishes designed for sharing, along with a mix of vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and Paleo-friendly options. Also available is the country’s first ‘milk taps’, allowing customers to personalise their homemade granola or coffee with almond, rice, soy or coconut milk.

– SHOP

1. Robinsons: Leading Singapore-based department store Robinsons, opened its doors in Dubai Festival City in March, giving shoppers access to an extensive and exclusive collection of some of the world’s best-known fashion, footwear, accessory, beauty, home and lifestyle, and food and beverage brands. (ANI)