Dubai Creek Tower, vying for top spot ,as the 2.3 square-mile tallest building in the world
Dubai,August19:After breaking ground in October 2016, Dubai Creek Tower is on the up — although it hasn’t yet reached ground level.
Building within the 2.3 square-mile Dubai Creek Harbour complex, Emaar is looking to eclipse its most famous creation the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest structure since 2010. To do so has required laying 236ft deep foundation piles — a world record — set to be capped with 1.59 million cubic feet of concrete. When completed, the 3,045ft tower will best the Burj by a massive 322ft.
The Emaar Properties and Dubai Holdings joint venture is inspired by the lily flower and mosque minarets, say its developers, and will feature a 68-mile array of supporting cables.
Swiss-Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava has designed a 360-degree observation deck and a capacious Hanging Gardens of Babylon-style floor into the structure, with views over the nearby Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.
Previously known as The Tower at Dubai Creek Harbour, the project now shares the same name as a 384ft building completed in 1995. Emaar would not confirm a completion date to CNN, but previous reporting has said the tower would be ready in time for Dubai Expo 2020.
The project is currently engaged in a construction battle with The Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia.
Both are vying for the title of the world’s tallest man-made structure. Dubai Creek Tower will top out at 3,045ft, while Saudi Arabia’s will be 237ft taller — meaning the tower in the UAE will need to complete first if it wants to hold the record (however briefly).
Work on the $1.23 billion Jeddah Tower began in 2013, and despite reports of delays in 2016, 58 floors have been built as of July 2017.
The megatall (1,969ft plus) structures fall into separate architecture categories, however, meaning both projects will claim world records.
The Dubai Creek Tower is defined as a tower, not built to be habitable or for office work. It will surpass the Tokyo Skytree, the current record holder, by 964ft.
The Jeddah Tower on the other hand will have 167 habitable floors (and 85 non-inhabitable floors) and will surpass the Burj Khalifa, currently the world’s tallest building, by 563ft.
Will this be so-called “city of superlatives” or the Tower of Babel?