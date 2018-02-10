Dubai’s skyscrappers light up in colours of Indian Flag

February 10, 2018 | By :
Dubai's skyscrappers light up in colours of Indian Flag

Dubai, February 10: The UAE government has lit its iconic buildings in Dubai from Friday night ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

The pictures of Dubai skyscrappers adorned in Tricolor lights was shared by Navdeep Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE, on Twitter.

He captioned the pictures as a truly historic first.

PM Modi will reach Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening and where he will be given a ceremonial reception before meeting the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Presidential palace.

Tags: ,
Related News
Indian student commits suicide at University Campus in Dubai
Congress, BJP fight it over ‘pakoda’ in Twitter
PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’- English translation- Full text
PM Modi hails ‘Nari Shakti’, lauds women achievers
US President Donald Trump puts on Indian accent and mimics PM Modi, says report
Modi at Davos: data is real wealth
Top