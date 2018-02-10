Dubai’s skyscrappers light up in colours of Indian Flag

Dubai, February 10: The UAE government has lit its iconic buildings in Dubai from Friday night ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

The pictures of Dubai skyscrappers adorned in Tricolor lights was shared by Navdeep Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE, on Twitter.

He captioned the pictures as a truly historic first.

PM Modi will reach Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening and where he will be given a ceremonial reception before meeting the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Presidential palace.

Now that’s a truly historic first. Dubai’s two most iconic buildings don the Indian colours to welcome PM @narendramodi@IndianDiplomacy@MEAIndia https://t.co/yFoAB4dL30 — IndAmbUAE (@navdeepsuri) February 10, 2018