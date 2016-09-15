Ducati XDiavel and XDiavel S have been launched in India starting at Rs 15.87 lakh

NewDelhi,Sept15:Ducati launched performance cruisers XDiavel and XDiavel S in India. The Ducati XDiavel price in India is Rs 15.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Ducati XDiavel S is priced at Rs 18.47 lakh. The bikes will be available in Ducati dealerships in major cities across India. The newly launched bikes are not yet listed on the Ducati India web site.

At the time of the launch of the Multistrada 1200 Enduro in India in August this year,Import listings showed that Ducati had got imported Ducati XDiavel, XDiavel S and HyperMotard 939 into India. These bikes have since then expected to launch, and now at least the Ducati XDiavel and the XDiavel S are here. The XDiavel has a matte black finish, called Dark Stealth, while the XDiavel S has a polished black finish, called Thrilling Black. These are the only colours the bikes are available in.

XDiavel S. Image: Ducati

Ducati is normally known for sports oriented performance machines. The XDiavel is a crossover, bringing in the sophistication and performance of Ducati bikes to the more relaxed Cruisers. Both bikes are powered by Ducati Testastretta DVT, L-Twin, Dual Spark, Liquid Cooled Engines with a displacement of 1262 cc.

XDiavel S. Image: Ducati.

The XDiavel is the first Ducati bike to feature a belt final drive. The drive was chosen as it was suitable for cruisers, had low noise levels, and was easy to clean and maintain. The bikes support three riding modes. The urban mode is for navigating in traffic dense areas, with reduced power and better handling capabilities. The touring mode is meant for long distance riding, as well as providing maximum comfort. Full power is provided to the engine in Touring mode, and the handling is easy. The sports Mode supplies the full power, and precise handling, for maximum fun.