Duck tales to return with Disney in 2017

NY,Dec8:Kids these days might have more options to choose from but we had the best cartoons. Those were the days of TaleSpin, The Jungle Book, Aladdin, Chip n’ Dale Rescue Rangers, The Little Mermaid and Ducktales. We used to look forward to going on an adventure with Uncle Scrooge and his three nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie. The town of Duckburg and Launchpad McQuack’s crash landings were a pure delight. Uncle Scrooge’s swim in his tehkhana amongst his gold coins was what dreams were made of. We often wondered why Launchpad was allowed to fly when he never knew how to land. Their butler, Duckworth provided the much needed calm in their crazy lives.

Now many years later Ducktales is all set to come back in our lives in 2017. Disney has released a teaser of the reboot and we can’t wait for this awesome show to return.