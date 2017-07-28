Dunkirk ,war epic,earns an estimated Rs.15.57 crore gross across 417 screens in India

Mumbai,July28: Dunkirk, the much-anticipated new cinematic event from director Christopher Nolan, battled to the top of the [territory] box office on its opening weekend debut, earning an estimated Rs.15.57 Crore Gross across 417 screens including 10 IMAX screens and still going strong. The announcement was made today by Denzil Dias, Managing Director, Warner Bros. Pictures (India). Dunkirk’s opening is the biggest opening ever for a Non-Dubbed MPA film and is also Biggest IMAX opening for a MPA film.

Written and directed by Nolan, the epic action thriller Dunkirk brings the story of Operation Dynamo to the big screen as it unfolds on land, sea and air utilizing a mixture of IMAX ® and 65mm film. The film opens as hundreds of thousands of Allied troops are trapped on the beach. Their backs to the sea, they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in.

In making the announcement, Denzil Dias stated: “Christopher Nolan has created a film that brings this extraordinary event to the screen in a thrilling and uniquely real cinematic experience. Critics and audiences alike agree that Dunkirk must be seen on the biggest possible screen, and we anticipate that the incredible response among audiences across India will drive continued success well into the coming weeks at the Box Office.”

Directed by Christopher Nolan (Interstellar, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy) from his own screenplay, Dunkirk features a multi generational cast, including Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, JamesD’Arcy and Barry Keoghan, with Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Tom Hardy. The film was produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan, with Jake Myersserving as executive producer.

The behind-the- scenes creative team on Dunkirk included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Lee Smith, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. The music was composed by Hans Zimmer. Dunkirk was filmed on location in France, Holland, the UK and Los Angeles utilizing a combination of IMAX ® and 65mm film. Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Syncopy Production, a film by Christopher Nolan,