Dutch femme fatale  Pilot Lindy becomes Instagram legend

A DUTCH pilot has propelled herself to internet fame after sharing pictures of her globe-trotting lifestyle on Instagram.

First Officer, Lindy Kats, also known as Pilot Lindy on Instagram, has amassed nearly 80,000 followers with her enviable lifestyle.

MEDIA DRUM WORLD 1 Dutch airline pilot Lindy Mariëlle Kats has become an Instagram star with her globtrotting snaps

The 24-year-old from Amsterdam, who has been an airline pilot for three years, has shared snaps of her taking in the ancient ruins of Agrigento, Italy, stepping out of a car in Dubai and watching a plane take off overhead.

Other snaps show her swimming underwater in a bikini, sitting in the cockpit ready for take-off and perched on her plane’s engine.

MEDIA DRUM WORLD The Dutch pilot flies Boeing 737 jets

MEDIA DRUM WORLD The 24-year-old has amassed nearly 80,000 followers on the social media site

MEDIA DRUM WORLD Snaps show her swapping the skies for a dive in the deep blue seas

“I always loved flying as a passenger but I thought it would be very difficult and expensive to become a pilot,” said Lindy. “After doing research and talking with pilots I learned it was not impossible after all.

“It requires hard work, much studying and a lot of dedication, but it’s definitely worth it.

“I started Instagram to share my updates with friends and family as I lived far away from them. I never expected my account to grow this big and I still can’t believe there are so many people interested in my life.

“It’s amazing if I can inspire people with what I do, but I never post anything to show off.

“Besides that, I have always loved photography and Instagram is a great platform for that. I try to take high quality pictures: colourful and bright.”

MEDIA DRUM WORLD Others show her posing next to a luxury car in Dubai

MEDIA DRUM WORLD 13 Lindy taking in the ancient ruins of Agrigento, Italy

MEDIA DRUM WORLD The social media star poses next to the runway of a local airport

MEDIA DRUM WORLD Lindy in a bikini soaking up the sun in Greek waters

Lindy flies a Boeing 717 and has visited 23 countries so far, keeping a record of her travels with a scratch map. She says she’s never encountered any problems due to her gender in such a male dominated industry.

“Discovering the world, either on the job or in my free time is the best,” she added. “Getting to see the world from the sky, feeling the power of the engines in your hands at take-off, getting to fly a huge aircraft through sometimes challenging weather and touching down smoothly gives you an amazing sensation.

MEDIA DRUM WORLD Lindy has worked as a pilot for three years

MEDIA DRUM WORLD The blonde pilot making the most of her free time when she’s not in the skies

MEDIA DRUM WORLD She said: ‘Discovering the world, either on the job or in my free time is the best.’

MEDIA DRUM WORLD Lindy perched on her plane’s engine

“It’s simply indescribable how it feels to push the throttle forward on take-off and feel the power of the engines in my own hands. I love being up in the air, just staring down at the world and enjoying the view.

“I don’t think my gender has ever been an issue in the job. An occasional joke perhaps, but I’m not that easily offended and like to share a laugh with colleagues when the circumstances permit.

“Most passengers like to see a female pilot, only some old-fashioned ones like to have a closer look into the cockpit to check if there is at least one male pilot around.

“Anyone can have their opinion and for me that’s alright.”