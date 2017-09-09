Dutch journalist John van den Heuvel booked for kidnapping child after Shehzad Hemani, Bandra businessman files FIR

Bandra/Mumbai: The Bandra Police filed a case of attempt to kidnap and criminal conspiracy against a renowned criminal journalist from the Netherlands, due to a complaint registered by a Bandra businessman.

Shehzad Hemani aged 38 years old was the Managing director of Conros Steels was in a legal battle with Nadia Rashid, his Dutch wife for divorce. Shehzad Hemani gave a complaint to the police and said that the journalist, John van den Heuvel, and his assistant were seen doing an inspection outside his residence to kidnap his daughter. This step was taken by the accused and his aide due to the contract given by his wife Nadia Rashid.

According to reliable sources, Shehzad Hemani alleged that John van den Heuvel was a member of an international child theft and trafficking racket. John van den Heuvel was hired by Nadia Rashid to bring their three-year-old daughter Insiya from my custody and bring her back to the Netherlands. On March 26, John can de Heuvel previously tried to kidnap Insiya, but it was hindered by the private security. The complaint by Shehzad Hemani complaint added hat the family court, on July 18, demanded that Insiya would be in his custody till the final judgment in the case.

The complaint by Shehzad Hemani adds that search in Internet search showed that John van den Heuvel was previously punished in Mexico for a similar offense and Suriname, a country in south America also barred him. The police have booked John van den Heuvel, Nida Rashid, her mother Nikhat Tahira, brother Adnan and sister Sadiya under Indian Penal Code sections.

Shehzad Hemani alleged that the accused was a member of an international child theft and trafficking racket. According to his complaint, Shehzad Hemani and Nida Rashid met in the Netherlands in 2005 and got married in April 2011. Nida Rashid, who had two failed marriages brought her daughter from the second husband Elvira Chaudhary. Nida Rashid and her daughter started living with started living with Shehzad Hemani in Mumbai. The couple had Insiya in March 2014.

Shehzad Hemani alleged that in December 2014, Nida Rashid went to the Netherlands with the two girls for Tuberculosis treatment. She later denied to come back to Mumbai and said that she did not like it. In May 2015, Shehzad Hemani filed for divorce and the child’s custody at the family court in Bandra. In October 2016, Shehzad Hemani went to the Netherlands and brought Insiya back with him.