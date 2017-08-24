Dutch rock concert cancelled after van containing gas canisters found near music venue in Rotterdam

Rotterdam,August24:A van containing gas canisters has been discovered near a music venue in Rotterdam, hours after a tip-off from Spanish police led to the cancellation of a rock concert.

The driver of the Spain-registered van was detained by police, Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told journalists.

US band Allah-Las – who often get threats because of their name – had been due to perform at The Maassilo.

But the warning led to the gig being called off at the last minute.However, Mr Aboutaleb said it was not clear if the van and the terror threat were linked.

The warning came amid a heightened sense of alert after attacks in Spain last week.

But a judicial sources told Reuters news agency that there was no direct link between those attacks and the tip from Spanish authorities, which is said to be the result of a longstanding investigation.

Dutch police have arrested the Spanish driver of the van and taken him for questioning.

A bomb squad was examining the vehicle, reports said. Police wearing bulletproof vests were at the venue, which was evacuated.