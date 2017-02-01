E Ahamed, MP to be buried at his native Kannur

Kozhikode, Feb 1 : The Mortal remains of former Union Minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) National President E Ahamed, MP, who had passed away in New Delhi early this morning, will be buried at his native Kannur in Kerala tomorrow.

Sources said his body, which will be flown to Calicut Airport by a special flight from New Delhi around 1400 hrs, will be placed at Haj House at Karippur and League House in Kozhikode to enable people to pay their tributes.

Ahamed, representing Malappuram in the Lok Sabha, who collapsed in the lower house when President Pranab Mukherjee was addressing a joint session of Parliament yesterday, was shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The end came around 0215 hrs.