E-Commerce apps help these artisans to keep the culture and unique work alive

New Delhi, December 23: With a plethora of ethnic crafts available in the country, a few apps have resolved to support the local artisans who have experienced a dearth of demand for their skilled works. These app are helping these artisans to keep the culture and unique work alive.

1.SaleBhai: SaleBhai is an Ahmedabad based ethnic e-retailer that markets products from Kashmiri and Rajasthani carpets to regional handicrafts ranging from Northeast to Gujrat. With products sourced from over 100 cities and 250 select vendors, the company provides people with an opportunity to buy products in various categories from sellers across India.

2.Gaatha: Gaatha aims at bringing social and commercial benefits to the artisan settlements. Providing a platform through which the artisans can directly connect with the global audience and sell crafts.

3.The Indian Craft House: This app features Indian art and craft in its most unique and contemporary form and bring it closer to people across the world. The site provides a wide selection of products from every corner of the country, direct from the artisans or from the NGOs working closely with the artisans group, to ensure a representation to as many artisans as possible.

4.Hands of India: It showcases the skilled handicraft of the artisans, offering the true worth for their products. The Hands of India team works with masters of traditional designs and hope to create a market for their products.

5.Okhai: Okhai’s proceeds from sales help the artisans – Okhai encourages women from less privileged backgrounds to acquire new skills and make them self-dependent. Okhai allows rural communities heritage art into commercial products by pairing traditional art with contemporary designs and modern processes.(ANI)