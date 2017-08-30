E-Governance: Track your lost document with just one click

Madurai/Tamil Nadu, August 30: Lost your important documents and stressed about thinking how to get a copy of that complaint? Don’t worry because now there is a solution to your problem. From September 1, you would get an option to lodge online complaint and the status could be followed up by just one click of a mouse.

Complaints could be lodged regarding your lost passport, vehicle registration certificate, driving license, school/college certificate and ID card among others through the Lost Document Report portal on the official website of the Tamil Nadu Police Department. This step came through the State police under the e-Governance drive while the hassle-free complaint and redress mechanism was a long-standing demand of common man.

With the help of the Lost Document Portal, the online complaints could be registered, track their status online, lodge complaints/First Information Report/ Certification State Report, track involvement of a vehicle in crime, view First Information Report and missing persons photos and unidentified bodies on the official website.

According to a senior official, through the online facility, any citizen would be able to report the loss of documents and get a ‘Lost Document Report’ (LDR) without any delay. It would result in allowing citizens to apply for a duplicate at the department concerned. The official further said that each report would have a unique identification number. He added that “However, the genuineness of the complaint would be verified by the department concerned. No inquiry or an investigation would be conducted by the police.” In order to file a complaint, the applicant must upload a valid government-issued photo ID.