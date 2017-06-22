Earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 series and nano satellites by the homegrown launch vehicle PSLV-C38 at the the spaceport of Sriharikota

Chennai, June 22 : The 28 hour countdown for the launch of the earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 series and 30 other nano satellites by the homegrown and workhorse launch vehicle PSLV-C38 began at 0529 hours this morning.

The launch would take place from the First Launch Pad at 0929 hours tomorrow from the spaceport of Sriharikota.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) sources said that the 28 hr countdown operation of PSLV-C38/Cartosat2 Series Satellite Mission started at 0529 hrs today.

Earlier, The Mission Readiness Review (MRR) Committee and the Launch Authorisation Board (LAB) cleared the 28hr countdown.

With 38 successive successful launches, the PSLV-C38, in its 40th flight, would launch the 712 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite and 30 co-passenger satellites, together weighing 243 kg at lift off, into a 505 km Polar Sun Synchronous Orbit.