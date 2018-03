Balochistan, October 20: According to Pakistan media, an earthquake hits Quetta area in Balaochistan with a magnitude of 5.0.

Musakhel area of Balochistan effected during the last earthquake.

Geological Survey detected that the epicentre od the earthquake is 68km north west of Zhob area of Balochistan.

Local officials said there were no immediate reports of damage.

More details are awaited.