SYDNEY, Jul 20 : An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 5.8 hit northeast of Tokyo on Japan‘s main island of Honshu today, the Pacific TsunamiWarning Center (PTWC) reported.

The quake was measured at a depth of 33 km (20 miles) about 79 km (49 miles) east-northeast of Iwaki on Honshu.

There was no immediate warning of a tsunami issued by the Hawaii-based PTWC.