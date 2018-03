Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 4:59 pm, was at a depth of 10km.

However, no damage or casualty has been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)