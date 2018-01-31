Earthquake | Strong tremors felt in Delhi and Srinagar, One dead in Pakistan
Strong tremors jolt in Delhi NCR and Srinagar. Magnitude measured is 6.1 and the strong tremors happened in Hindukush area of Afghan-led to Delhi and Srinagar tremors. According to the latest report One dead, nine injured as 6.1-magnitude quake hits Pakistan as well.
Earthquake tremors felt in Lahore, surrounding areas#Lahore #Earthquake #Tremors pic.twitter.com/IePBxPPwRM
destruction scene after the quake in Balochistan
Destruction scenes of today’s #earthquake in Belah #Balochistan. pic.twitter.com/BCklLlXo0b
