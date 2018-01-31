Earthquake | Strong tremors felt in Delhi and Srinagar, One dead in Pakistan

Strong tremors jolt in Delhi NCR and Srinagar. Magnitude measured is 6.1 and the strong tremors happened in Hindukush area of Afghan-led to Delhi and Srinagar tremors. According to the latest report One dead, nine injured as 6.1-magnitude quake hits Pakistan as well.

destruction scene after the quake in Balochistan

