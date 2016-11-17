Earthquake tremors in Delhi and Gurgaon as 4.4 magnitude quake hits Haryana

NEW DELHI,Nov17: Tremors were felt in New Delhi and parts of National Capital Region (NCR) after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck on the Delhi-Haryana border this morning.

The tremors, which lasted nearly a minute, shook Delhi and neighbouring Gurgaon and Ghaziabad around 4:30 am. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the epicentre of the earthquake was at the Delhi-Haryana border.

The earthquake, a shallow one, struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, the US Geological Survey said.

There was no immediate loss of life and property reported.

Many people took to Twitter soon after the tremors.

Thanks to twitter I know it wasn’t a bad dream but a real #earthquake . Delhi jolted again. — Prerna Motwani (@papad_waali) November 16, 2016

Magnitude 4.2, 76 KM South West of Faridabad. Felt like it was way more. Hope everyone’s safe. #Delhi #earthquake pic.twitter.com/v3NoT0VCR1 — So Delhi (@SoDelhi) November 16, 2016