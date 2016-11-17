Earthquake tremors in Delhi and Gurgaon as 4.4 magnitude quake hits Haryana

NEW DELHI,Nov17: Tremors were felt in New Delhi and parts of National Capital Region (NCR) after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck on the Delhi-Haryana border this morning.

The tremors, which lasted nearly a minute, shook Delhi and neighbouring Gurgaon and Ghaziabad around 4:30 am. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the epicentre of the earthquake was at the Delhi-Haryana border.

The earthquake, a shallow one, struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, the US Geological Survey said.
There was no immediate loss of life and property reported.

Many people took to Twitter soon after the tremors.

