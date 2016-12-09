An earthquake will come if I’m allowed to speak in Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 09: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi addresses media after Lok Sabha was adjourned:

* Since a month we’ve been trying debate on demonetisation. We want the issue to be clear.

* The prime minister is speaking on the issue at different places in the country, why is he so scared of coming to Lok Sabha and speaking on it?

* This (note ban) is the biggest scam in the history of India. I want to speak in Lok Sabha about it. I will tell everything there.

* Government running from debate. If they allow me to speak then you will see what an earthquake will come.