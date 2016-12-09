An earthquake will come if I’m allowed to speak in Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi

December 9, 2016 | By :
EC issues notice to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 09: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi addresses media after Lok Sabha was adjourned:

* Since a month we’ve been trying debate on demonetisation. We want the issue to be clear.

* The prime minister is speaking on the issue at different places in the country, why is he so scared of coming to Lok Sabha and speaking on it?

* This (note ban) is the biggest scam in the history of India. I want to speak in Lok Sabha about it. I will tell everything there.

* Government running from debate. If they allow me to speak then you will see what an earthquake will come.

Tags: , ,
Related News
A day before Union Budget, Rahul Gandhi says Cong will change GST structure if it comes to power
6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
Not only hug world leaders, hug India’s farmers and soldiers too: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi
4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Manipur
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi
Delhi court to hear National Herald Case involving Rahul, Sonia
Earthquake of 5.2-magnitude jolts Assam
Top