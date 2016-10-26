Earthquakes of medium intensity jolt Myanmar ,Nicobar

NEW DELHI,Oct26: Two earthquakes of different intensity struck the Indian Ocean region early today, officials said.

A moderate quake was reported from Myanmar, while low intensity tremors were felt in the Nicobar Island archipelago.

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on Ritcher Scale hit Myanmar, 67 km from Kale on Wednesday morning. According to US Geological Survey, the earthquake hit the country around 7:52 am. There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property. More details are awaited in the incident.

“Tremors of of 5.0 magnitude on Richter scale were recorded in Myanmar at about 7.52 a.m., while a 4.7 magnitude tremors struck the Nicobar Island region at about 3.30 a.m.,” officials from India Meteorological Department said.
The depth of earthquake in Nicobar was 10 km, while the one in Myanmar that struck near Kale town, was 90 km.

