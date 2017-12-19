East Bengal’s Mirshad does a ‘Dhoni act’; This time from a wicket-keeper to goalkeeper!

| By : Joe Williams

Mumbai, Dec 19: A 23-year-old from Kasaragod in Kerala, who set out to be a cricketer, has now ended up as a professional footballer – a reversal of the story of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni . While Dhoni, started as a goalkeeper during his early days before wearing the gloves of a wicket keeper, Mirshad K, was a wicket keeper before becoming a goalkeeper!

Now, he dons the colours of East Bengal in I-league and already gained reputation as one of the promising goalkeepers of the country.

A good wicket-keeper and a good fielder, Mirshad during his school days with GHSS Kakkat (Bengalam) was noticed by his sports teacher, Nideesh B, who advised him to concentrate his prospects as a goalkeeper which worked wonders for him.

“I was in the VIII standard when my Sir Nideesh asked me to stand in the goal, I just looked at him, as it was my first time. But, he smiled at me and I took his advice. And that changed everything for me,”said Mirshad while talking to India Live Today from Kolkata after his practice session.

After he hanged the wicket keeper’s gloves and took up the football boots and the goalkeepers gears, there was no turning back for Mirshad. He climbed up the ladder of success and was selected for several teams in Kerala, before he was summoned by a Goan team, Bardez FC, which opened a new leaf in his football life.

“He is talented and the boy who joined East Bengal as the fourth keeper is the first choice as of now, and it all depends on him to take it from here,”said Alvito D’Cunha, one of the East Bengal official, who brought Mirshad to the East Bengal team.

” I am happy as I am playing for one of the best teams in India, East Bengal,”said Mirshad. “Yes, I am just a amateur in professional football and have a long way to go,” added the 23-year-old Kerala footballer.

“Yes, once I wanted to become a cricketer that is history, now my dream is to play for the country in football, which, Insha Allah I will give my best and leave the rest in Gods hands,”said Mirshad, who was outstanding against Shilllong Lajong wherein the khalid Jamil’s team scored an emphatic 5-1 win after their defeat against their arch rivals Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby.

“I think there should be someone to guide in taking the right decision when we are young and I thank god I had Nideesh sir, who made me take the right decision,”he said about the call taken way back 2010, and seven years he has made a name for himself his family and his state Kerala.

“Warming the bench is part of any player, but work hard and you will be repaid, and that is what happened to me. Early days I was on the bench but one chance that came my way I grabbed it with both the hands, and then things are changing. It is too early to say anything I have a long way to go, I will work hard and give my best,”he said.

There have been many who have come into his life including the Indian defender Suresh, Armando Colcao and of late Alvito D’Çunha and now champion coach Khalid Jamil, and things are shaping up for the youngster to don the Indian colours.

It was Alvito D’Çunha the former Esat Bengal player who brought Mirshad to East Bengal. “Mirshad was our fourth keeper, but today he is proved his worth and he is our first choice,”said D’Cunha about the budding keeper.

“As a goalkeeper, he can make ten good save but one fault, he will become the villain. On the other hand if a striker misses ten chances, but scores one he becomes the hero, so that is what is goalkeeping is all about,”said the former Indian striker D’Cunha.

He (Mirshad) has a lot of potential but it all depends on him to be a champion keeper. And I can tell you that within another two years he could be the best keeper of the country, provided he maintains the consistence and keeps on improving and corrects his mistakes, ” said D’Cunha added, who has had a long stint with East Bengal (14 years) as a player.