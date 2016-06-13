Easy ways to keep acne and scars away

New Delhi, June 13: Remove all make-up before you go to bed, go for regular clean-ups and use clean brushes and sponges to avoid skin problems like acne, says an expert.

Acne can pop up any time and its causes are many. It could be a genetic problem or hormonal or constipation or simply lifestyle issues.

Bharti Taneja, aesthetician, cosmetologist, Founder-director of ALPS Beauty Academy and Group, has shared a few tips:

* Remove all make-up before going to bed: The leftover make-up traces can mingle with the extra oil on your face which acts as food for bacteria, causing blackheads and eventually acne.

Wipe your face with an alcohol-free make-up remover followed by mild washing with a deep pore cleanser.

* Go for regular cleanup: Go for regular cleanups at the premises of a professional salon to flaunt a zit-free skin all the time. While scrubbing will take of all the dead skin, scars, uneven skin tone, the face pack will soothe your skin by closing all the skin pores opened during the session.

Steaming, ozone and removing blackhead rejuvenate your skin up to a great extent. Although, you should never scrub your existing acne.

* Skin care regime: Use clean brushes and sponges; and discard every old cosmetic product before it expires to save your skin from acne. Maintain a proper CTMP(Cleansing, Toning, Moisturising and Protecting) ritual using suitable products.

Apply a toner or an astringent, depending upon what suits your skin. End up with a moisturiser according to the season. Do not scratch or pick acne as it would spread the infection. Splashing cool water on face prevents your woes.

* Wear sunscreen regardless the season: Make sure to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen above SPF 30 along with PA+++ properties regardless of weather or time of the day and bid adieu to pimples.

* Eating right: Junk food can become a major cause of acne too. The more greasy and unhealthy food you eat, the more likely it is to take a toll on your skin.

Though most of us crave for ice creams, aerated cold drinks and sugary beverages, in order to prevent pimples, we must avoid sugary and starchy products like cakes, chocolates, white bread, fried food and sweets.

Add plenty of fresh fruits, salads, curd, sprouts and lemon to your diet. These foods are vital sources of vitamins and minerals that help in preventing as well as healing acne-ridden skin.

* Use non-greasy cosmetics: Avoid using greasy, cream-based make-up products as it can clog the pores, irritate your skin resulting in breakouts. Instead, choose make-up products that are powder or gel-based. Skip heavy and oily ones to wave off your woes.

* Keep yourself hydrated: Water flushes out toxins from the body and makes the skin look cleansed and hydrated. Drinking around 10 to 12 glasses of water improves the blood circulation and also flushes the toxins out of your body.

* Physical exercises: Avoid sedentary lifestyle. Try and remain physically active. Yoga and exercise boost metabolism and improve your skin. Breathing exercises and stretching involved in yoga ensures proper blood circulation in your body to make the skin acne-free.

* Home remedies: Make a powder using a few dried neem and mint leaves and add half spoon of calamine powder, a pinch of turmeric powder and rose water, to turn it into a paste.

Apply it daily all over the face to diminish as well as prevent the occurrence of pimples. Neem has disinfecting properties while mint with its antibacterial properties will make the area germ free. Turmeric will help heal the area and rose water will leave it with a refreshed feel.