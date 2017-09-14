Eating processed meat may increase risks of bowel cancer: Study

Washington DC/USA, September 14: Meat eaters, we have some important news for you.

According to a new study, a group of researchers have found strong evidence of links between lifestyle and colorectal cancer risk.

Physical activity and whole grains lower risk of this cancer; too much alcohol and red meat, processed meats and obesity increase the risk.

Eating whole grains daily, such as brown rice or whole-wheat bread, reduces colorectal cancer risk, with the more you eat the lower the risk and there was strong evidence that physical activity protects against colon cancer.

Edward L. Giovannucci, MD, ScD, lead author of the report and professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, said, “Colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers, yet this report demonstrates there is a lot of people can do to dramatically lower their risk. The findings from this comprehensive report are robust and clear: Diet and lifestyle have a major role in colorectal cancer.”

The new report evaluated the scientific research worldwide on how diet, weight and physical activity affect colorectal cancer risk.

The report analyzed 99 studies, including data on 29 million people, of whom over a quarter of a million were diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

Other factors found to increase colorectal cancer include:

– Eating high amounts of red meat (above 500 grams cooked weight a week), such as beef or pork.

– Being overweight or obese.

– Consuming two or more daily alcoholic drinks (30 grams of alcohol), such as wine or beer.

The report concluded that eating approximately three servings (90 grams) of whole grains daily reduces the risk of colorectal cancer by 17 percent.

It adds to previous evidence showing that foods containing fibre decrease the risk of this cancer.

People who are more physically active have a lower risk of colon cancer compared to those who do very little physical activity.

Here, the decreased risk was apparent for colon and not rectal cancer. In the US, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer among both men and women, with an estimated 371 cases diagnosed each day.

AICR estimates that 47 percent of US colorectal cancer cases could be prevented each year through healthy lifestyle changes.

Giovannucci noted, “Many of the ways to help prevent colorectal cancer are important for overall health. Factors such as maintaining a lean body weight, proper exercise, limiting red and processed meat and eating more whole grains and fibre would lower risk substantially.”

Adding, “Moreover, limiting alcohol to at most two drinks per day and avoidance or cessation of smoking also lower risk.”

The study found other links between diet and colorectal cancer that were visible but not as clear. There was limited evidence that risk increases with low intake of both non-starchy vegetables and fruit.

A higher risk was observed for intakes of less than 100 grams per day (about a cup) of each.

Links to lowering risk of colorectal cancer was with fish and foods containing vitamin C. Oranges, strawberries and spinach are all foods high in vitamin C.

The research continues to emerge for these factors, but it all points to the power of a plant-based diet, says Alice Bender, MS, RDN, AICR Director of Nutrition Programs.

“Replacing some of your refined grains with whole grains and eating mostly plant foods, such as fruits, vegetables and beans, will give you a diet packed with cancer-protective compounds and help you manage your weight, which is so important to lower risk,” explained Bender.

Bender concluded by saying, “When it comes to cancer there are no guarantees, but it’s clear now there are choices you can make and steps you can take to lower your risk of colorectal and other cancers.”

The study was done by American Institute for Cancer Research. (ANI)